Coach Zac Taylor said Friday that the Bengals have released Atkins (shoulder), Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Atkins was a Pro Bowler in eight of his 11 seasons with the Bengals, but last year marked a sharp decline in his production. 2020 was the first season of Atkins' career without a sack, and he was limited to just eight appearances due to recurring injuries, including a season-ending shoulder issue suffered mid-December. Now staring down his age-33 season, Atkins will focus on returning to full health before searching for a starting gig elsewhere in the league.