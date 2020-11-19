Atkins was back at practice Thursday following the birth of his daughter, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Atkins missed Sunday's loss to the Steelers because of personal reasons, but now the eight-time Pro Bowler is back in the mix for Cincinnati's defensive line. He was sidelined for the first quarter of the regular season because of a shoulder injury, and thus far he has only received 17 defensive snaps per game over his four appearances. Atkins remains without a sack or a start, after registering 4.5 sacks in 16 appearances (with 14 starts) in 2019.