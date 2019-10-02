Rosas made his only field goal and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Redskins.

Rosas did all that was required of him Sunday, converting from 30 yards on his lone field-goal effort and adding the exclamation points to all three Giants touchdowns. Through four games, Rosas now sports 19 points.

