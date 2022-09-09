site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Aldrick Rosas: Lands on practice squad IR
RotoWire Staff
Sep 9, 2022
The Lions placed
Rosas (undisclosed) on the practice squad injured list Friday.
The extent of the injury remains unclear, but Rosas will be held out for at least the first four games of the regular season. In a corresponding move, the Lions signed Dominik Eberle to their practice squad.
