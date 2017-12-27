Giants' B.J. Goodson: Lands on IR
Goodson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the Giants' official site reports.
Goodson has been dealing with persistent lower-body injuries throughout the season, missing eight games and playing only 75 percent or more snaps in three of the seven contests in which he's suited up. The 2-13 Giants won't ask Goodson to play through the pain in a meaningless season finale, so the middle linebacker will turn his focus to getting healthy heading into the team's offseason program. Goodson wraps up the 2017 campaign with 53 tackles (37 solo), two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
