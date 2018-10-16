Fowler signed with the Giants on Tuesday.

Fowler most recently spent the offseason with Chicago but failed to make the 53-man roster, and then the wideout spent four days with the Patriots before being cut. He'll now have another opportunity to assist an injury-riddled Giants receiving corps, as Cody Latimer (hamstring) was just placed on injured reserve. Should Russell Shepard (neck) remain sidelined for the coming weeks, Fowler could be called upon to immediately serve as the team's No. 3 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard.

