Beasley worked as the Giants' No. 1 slot receiver during Thursday's practice, Ryan Novozinksy of NJ Advance Media reports.

Beasley's role Thursday must be taken with context, as Parris Campbell -- who has been occupying the No. 1 slot position during training camp -- was sidelined due a knee issue and Sterling Shepard and Wan'Dale Robinson are both working back from ACL tears. Still, it can only help Beasley in his quest to make the team and play a meaningful role this season that he had such a prominent opportunity to show that he still has gas left in the tank, especially since he reportedly has looked good in camp so far. The Giants have a crowded receiver room, especially in the slot, and it's too early to make any assumptions about how things will shake out, but Beasley appears to have at least a decent chance to secure a depth spot with New York in his age-34 campaign.