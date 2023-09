Banks is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the 49ers with an arm injury, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Banks logged two solo tackles before he was forced out due to this injury, which has left his availability for the second half up in the air. With the rookie first-round pick sidelined for the time being, Adoree' Jackson and Darnay Holmes will have to step up into bigger roles opposite Tre Hawkins.