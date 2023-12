Banks (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks exited the Giants' Christmas Day loss to the Eagles after sustaining a shoulder injury, but after a limited practice session Thursday, he's got a shot at suiting up Sunday. If the rookie cornerback is unable to play in Week 17, Tre Hawkins and Cor'Dale Flott would both likely see increased opportunities in New York's secondary.