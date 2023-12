Banks (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Rams, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Banks injured his shoulder in last week's 24-6 loss to the Saints and ultimately drew a questionable designation prior to Week 17. It turns out he has not been able to recover in time, so Tre Hawkins and Cor'Dale Flott are now candidates to see increased snaps in the Giants' secondary as a result.