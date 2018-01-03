Giants' Eli Apple: Team suspension lifted
The Giants officially lifted Apple's team-imposed suspension Tuesday.
Apple drew the ire of teammates and others within the organization for his antics in the locker room and his declining play on the field in 2017, culminating in the Giants suspending him for the season-ending victory over the Redskins on Sunday. While it would appear Apple has many fences to mend if he's to remain with the Giants next season, the front-office and coaching staff turnover could help his case for sticking around. Newly hired general manager Dave Gettleman told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he planned to meet with Apple on Wednesday, presumably to discuss the cornerback's future with the team.
