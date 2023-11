Neal (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that Neal won't play in Sunday's contest, as he continues to recover from an ankle issue. This ankle injury has lingered for the 2022 first-round pick throughout the year, and he'll be inactive for the fifth time over the last six weeks. With Neal missing more time, Tyre Phillips is expected to get the nod at right tackle.