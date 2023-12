Neal (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Neal has been dealing with a lingering ankle issue that's held him out since Week 9, and after beginning New York's week of practice with back-to-back DNPs, he's in line to miss his eighth game this year. In the 2022 first-round pick's stead, Tyre Phillips is expected to get the nod at right tackle.