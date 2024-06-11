Neal (ankle) is not participating in minicamp this week, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Neal underwent surgery to repair a fractured ankle in early January and participated in individual drills during OTAs. However, head coach Brian Daboll has said the team is now backing off the 2022 first-round selection. It's unclear if Neal has suffered an actual setback in his recovery, or if his participation in OTAs proved he wasn't quite healthy enough to compete yet. His status for the start of training camp is still to be determined.