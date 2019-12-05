Giants' Golden Tate: Starts week with full practice
Tate (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Tate's ability to take every rep in the Giants' first practice of Week 14 puts him on the right track to play Monday in Philadelphia, though he'll still need to receive clearance from an independent neurologist at some point over the next few days before he's removed from the NFL's concussion protocol. Assuming Tate gets the OK to return from a one-game absence, Cody Latimer would be in store for a decreased role in the Giants' receiving corps Monday.
