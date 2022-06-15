Tate could be ready to move on from football after he signed a contract Tuesday with a collegiate summer baseball club, the West Coast League's Port Angeles Lefties.

In his statement, Tate didn't explicitly say that he has retired from the NFL, but he noted that he will "look forward to having a lot of fun and exploring baseball more." The 33-year-old Tate, who played baseball for two seasons at Notre Dame while simultaneously starring at receiver for the Fighting Irish, was also drafted on two occasions by MLB clubs but chose not to sign. Once the summer baseball league winds down, Tate will presumably see what his future holds in the sport, but a return to the NFL is seemingly growing dimmer. He hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2020, though he was a member of the Titans' practice squad last season for a little over a month.