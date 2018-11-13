Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Davis was a full participant in practice Friday and Saturday, but will remain sidelined for Monday's game against the 49ers. The reason for Davis' lack of availablity remains undisclosed, but it's worth noting that the Giants never officially announced that the 23-year-old had cleared the league's concussion protocol. With Davis inactive, Quandree Henderson will serve as New York's top kick returner.

More News
Our Latest Stories