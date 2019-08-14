Giants' Johnny Townsend: Headed to Big Apple
Townsend was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Townsend was recently waived by the Raiders on Tuesday, and didn't have to wait long to find a new team. The Florida product will now battle incumbent Riley Dixon for the starting punter job in 2019.
