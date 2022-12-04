site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Jon Feliciano: Returning Sunday
Feliciano (neck) is active Sunday against the Commanders.
Feliciano exited Week 11 against the Lions early with the injury then sat out Week 12 against the Cowboys. He should return to his role as the team's starting center against Washington.
