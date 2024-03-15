The 49ers re-signed Feliciano on a one-year deal Friday, Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports.

The nine-year veteran will remain in San Francisco after agreeing to terms on another one-year deal Friday. Feliciano has also spent time with the Raiders, Bills and Giants across his NFL career, appearing in 113 total games and making 61 starts. Last season, the 32-year-old offensive lineman appeared in 16 games (seven starts) and played 559 total snaps for the 49ers, and he's expected to compete for the starting job at right guard once again this offseason.