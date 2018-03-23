Mauro has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2018 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Mauro, who remains eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games, could possibly have the suspension reduced if he chooses to appeal the decision. Assuming the suspension sticks, the Giants will now be approaching the 2018 season with even more concerns at defensive end, making it increasingly likely the team addresses the position via the upcoming draft.