Giants' Landon Collins: Expected to miss Week 14 game

Collins (shoulder) is expected to miss Sunday's game against Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

We'll look for official confirmation of his Week 14 status in the coming days, but those who normally rely on the safety in IDP formats are advised to line up a replacement for Collins.

