Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles
Collins recorded nine tackles (seven solo) across 73 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the 49ers.
Collins had another productive outing Monday, as he now has 71 tackles on the season -- currently tied for 15th highest total in league. He played in 100 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps, as he has done in every game this season.
More News
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Totals 10 tackles•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles again•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Paces team in tackles Sunday•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Ties for team high in tackles Sunday•
-
Giants' Landon Collins: Moving around•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 11 Streamers
Eli Manning came through in Week 10, and now he's the No. 1 streamer against the best matchup...
-
Week 11 Big Questions
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, and Heath Cummings tackle some of the biggest questions facing...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
With six more teams on bye in Week 11, you're going to need some help from the waiver wire....