Giants' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles

Collins recorded nine tackles (seven solo) across 73 defensive snaps in Monday's win over the 49ers.

Collins had another productive outing Monday, as he now has 71 tackles on the season -- currently tied for 15th highest total in league. He played in 100 percent of the Giants' defensive snaps, as he has done in every game this season.

