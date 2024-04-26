The Giants selected Nabers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

Nabers (6-feet, 200 pounds) is the latest top wideout prospect out of LSU, hopefully following a successful path like Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase before him. Nabers was wildly productive for the Tigers, drawing a mammoth 31.6 percent target share in 2023 even while sharing the offense with fellow soon-to-be NFL wideout Brian Thomas. To draw that many targets at a 68.5 percent catch rate and 12.1 yards per target is a dizzying level of dominance, and it's made more impressive yet by the fact that Nabers won't turn 21 until July 28. Since Nabers is so young it might make a fast start difficult, especially in an offense as challenged as the Giants, but the other side of the coin is that it also means he might not be done improving anytime soon. Although he's not a big wideout Nabers plays fearlessly and should apply well at all levels of the field, though there's no doubt that it's Nabers' rare big-play ability -- both downfield and after the catch -- that makes his upside scenario so particularly intriguing. Hopefully the Giants' passing game woes can resolve themselves, perhaps largely thanks to Nabers' arrival.