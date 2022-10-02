site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-mark-glowinski-returns-to-game | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' Mark Glowinski: Returns to game
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Glowinski (ankle) has returned to Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Glowinski had left earlier in the game, but it appears his ankle is in good enough condition to step back in. He'll resume holding down his right-guard duties.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read