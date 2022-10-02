site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Mark Glowinski: Questionable to return
Glowinski is questionable to return with an ankle injury for Sunday's game against the Bears, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Glowinski started at right guard over the first three games of the season, leaving third-year veteran Ben Bredeson to step in against Chicago.
