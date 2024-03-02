Glowinski is expected to be released by the Giants on Saturday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The move will save the Giants $5.7 million in cap space. It's a bit of a curious decision given the team already projects to have over $30 million in cap space entering the offseason and Glowinski was rated as the team's best offensive lineman by PFF, but the 31-year-old hardly played up the standard many hoped after he signed a three-year, $20 million deal in 2022. Expect the Giants to retool almost every level of an offense that finished fourth worst in yards per game last year.