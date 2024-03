Glowinski was released by the Giants on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, reported Saturday that Glowinski was expected to be released, and now the news becomes official. The Giants will save $5.7 million in space with the move and will now be looking for a new starter at right guard this offseason. The 31-year-old had spent the last two seasons in New York and had one year left on his deal.