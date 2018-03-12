Giants' Mark Herzlich: Inks deal to stay in New York
Herzlich re-signed with the Giants on Monday, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
Herzlich appeared in 14 games for the Giants in 2017. Barring any injuries to the starting linebackers, Herzlich figures to function as a backup this season with contributions on special teams.
More News
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.