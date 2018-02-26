Giants' Mark Herzlich: Recovered from neck injury
Herzlich (neck), who spent the entire 2017 season on injured reserve, has recovered from his season-ending neck injury, Dan Duggan of NJ Advance Media reports.
Herzlich, who suffered a stinger during the second week of training camp, said he felt healthy as soon as Week 4 and was simply never activated off IR. The veteran linebacker will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason but has stated his desire to return to the Giants.
