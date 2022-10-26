Gates (lower leg) was added activated from the PUP list Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Gates will return to the active roster for the first time since Week 2 of the 2021 campaign after he suffered a significant left leg fracture. Following multiple operations on the leg and over a year away from the field, the offensive lineman was able to clear the final hurdles and join the Giants ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Seahawks. Gates is expected to have a significant role on New York's offensive line moving forward.