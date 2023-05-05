Following the Commanders' release of Chase Roullier on Friday, Gates is expected to take over as the team's starting center, The Athletic's Ben Standig reports.

Gates inked a three-year deal with Washington back in March and made 29 starts in four years with the Giants, showing the ability to play anywhere along the interior line. He'll get the first crack at replacing Roullier, though the Commanders also brought back veteran Tyler Larsen back on a one-year deal and drafted Ricky Stromberg in the third round last weekend.