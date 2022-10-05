Gates (lower leg) was designated to return from the PUP list and returned to practice Wednesday.

Gates suffered a left leg fracture last September and was sidelined for the remainder of the 2021 season after undergoing multiple operations. He began the 2022 campaign on the PUP list, but he's returned to practice at the earliest possible time, which is an encouraging sign. Regardless, he likely still has a few hurdles to clear and will have a 21-day period to be activated to the active roster. When available, the 27-year-old figures to garner a sizable role along the Giants' offensive line.