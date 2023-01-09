McCloud totaled five tackles (two solo), including 1.5 sacks, in the Giants' loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

McCloud was one of the more prominent Giants to play in the contest with the team resting most of its starters. The second-year cornerback showed well in the loss, as he notched his most tackles since Week 13. McCloud also earned the first sacks of his career, combining with Jarrad Davis to take down Jalen Hurts in the first quarter and adding a solo sack in the following period. Adoree' Jackson (knee) appears to be on the brink of a return, and if he's able to play in Sunday's wild-card game against the Vikings, McCloud's role would presumably shrink.