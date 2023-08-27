McCloud (groin) should be ready Week 1 against the Cowboys, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
McCloud's injury details aren't clear, but the Notre Dame product should make the team's roster as a depth option in the secondary, behind projected starters Xavier McKinney and Jason Pinnock at safety.
