Giants' Olivier Vernon: Will play Thursday

Vernon (shoulder) will suit up for the Giants' Thanksgiving contest versus the Redskins.

Vernon hurt his shoulder in Sunday's victory over the Chiefs and subsequently practiced in limited fashion throughout the short week. However, he is feeling well enough to play Thursday, and figures to take on his usual role as the starting defensive end opposite Jason Pierre-Paul assuming he avoids any setbacks.

