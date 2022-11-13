site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Oshane Ximines: Will return in Week 10
Ximines is active for Sunday's matchup against Houston.
Ximines missed back-to-back games due to a quadriceps injury, but he'll be back in the mix during Week 10. Across six appearances, the fourth-year linebacker has totaled 14 tackles (nine solo), two sacks and one pass defense.
