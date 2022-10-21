site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Giants' Oshane Ximines: Out for Week 7
RotoWire Staff
Ximines (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Ximines will miss the Giants' Week 7 matchup with Jacksonville after sustaining a quadriceps injury in Week 6 against the Ravens. In his absence, Tomon Fox could step into a starting role.
