McIntosh is being evaluated for a concussion during Sunday's game versus the Vikings, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

McIntosh serves the Giants' defense as a rotational piece, as he hasn't surpassed a 25-percent snap share this season. If he's unable to get back on the field, Olsen Pierre and Chris Peace should both see an uptick in usage.

