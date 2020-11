The Giants placed Lewis (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Lewis wasn't able to face the Buccaneers on Monday, and he'll now be forced to miss at least the next three games while on IR. In the meantime, the Giants will be forced to rely on a combination of Corey Ballentine, Darnay Holmes and Madre Harper behind top cornerback James Bradberry.