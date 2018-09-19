Giants' Tae Davis: Not on injury report
Davis is absent from the Giants' injury report Wednesday.
Davis missed the first two games of the 2018 season due to a hamstring injury, but appears to have gotten healthy. The depth linebacker will work to suit up against the Texans on Sunday, and serve as a special teams option and backup inside linebacker.
