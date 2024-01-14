Hawkins recorded 35 tackles (24 solo) and one defensed pass over 17 contests in 2023.

After the Giants took him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft, Hawkins made a good impression in training camp and began the campaign as the team's slot corner. However, he struggled through three games and was then replaced by sophomore Cor'Dale Flott. Hawkins got a few more opportunities to show off his skills during the campaign, including in Week 7 and Week 11 with Adoree' Jackson out of commission, but he ended the season getting no defensive snaps in four of New York's final six games. The Old Dominion product will likely get a chance to continue to grow next year, but he'd have to take a step forward to move beyond a depth role.