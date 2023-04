The Giants selected Hawkins in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 209th overall.

Hawkins began his collegiate career at a community college in Kansas before finishing his final two years at Old Dominion. He was a starter in those last two seasons, breaking up a combined 16 passes while recording three picks. He's a raw prospect given his lack of experience with high-level competition, but he'll have the chance to make the Giants' roster with a role on special teams.