Hawkins has been getting some first-team reps in practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Hawkins' first-team looks have mostly been to give teammate Adoree' Jackson a breather. However, he's held his own against the offenses first unit, as Duggan specifically notes him breaking up passes to Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins during practice Tuesday. The Old Dominion product wasn't selected until the sixth round of the 2023 Draft, but he's making the most of his opportunities as he works to earn a role on the Giants' 53-man roster.