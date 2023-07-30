Butler (undisclosed) was reinstated from the reserve/did not report list and placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Saturday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Butler did not report to the start of the Giants' training camp Tuesday. While the reasons for his absence were not revealed, the 29-year-old is apparently dealing with an undisclosed injury significant enough to land him on IR at this early point in the preseason. Barring an injury settlement with the team, Butler will now be forced to miss the entirety of the 2023 season.