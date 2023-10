Olszewski re-signed with the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

No surprise here, as Olszewski was cut following his elevation to the active roster for Week 8 against the Jets. He ultimately saw 11 snaps on special teams (30 percent), and averaged 9.3 yards on six punt returns. The 26-year-old is likely to be elevated in Week 9 to once again play a punt returning role.