Olszewski logged all nine of his snaps on special teams in Monday's 24-22 win over the Packers.

Since joining the Giants in late October, Olszewski hasn't factored into the mix at receiver. He's played all 39 of his snaps with New York on special teams, where he seems to have solidified himself as the team's top punt returner. He's brought back 12 punts for 111 yards through his first six games with the Giants.