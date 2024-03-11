Olszewski re-signed with the Giants on a one-year contract Monday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Olszewski joined the G-Men last October after being released by the Steelers. Ultimately, he proved to be successful in handling the team's punt return duties, averaging 11.9 yards per return and taking one back for a touchdown in Week 17 against the Rams. He'll now have the opportunity to lock down that role again in 2024.