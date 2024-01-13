Olszewski finished the season with one reception on one target for zero yards over 12 games between the Giants and Steelers. He added 24 kick-return yards and 281 yards, along with a touchdown, as a punt returner.

As has been the case throughout his career, Olszewski worked primarily on special teams, with his one reception representing the lowest single-season mark across his five-year career. After seeing game action just twice over the first seven weeks of the campaign with Pittsburgh, the 27-year-old found a home in New York, taking over as the team's primary return man and recording his third career touchdown on a 94-yard punt return against the Rams in Week 17. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Giants look to bring him back to fill the same kick/punt-returner role after he stabilized what had been a weak spot for the team prior to his arrival.