The Giants signed Olszewski off their practice squad to their active roster Friday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Olszewski joined the Giants' practice squad ahead of Week 8 and worked as the team's lead punt returner versus the Jets after getting signed to the active roster. He was subsequently released and signed back to the active roster, and he has now been elevated again ahead of a Week 9 clash with the Raiders. The Giants have been hampered by poor punt-return play throughout the campaign, and both Eric Gray (calf) and Gary Brightwell (hamstring) are currently on IR, so Olszewski could stick as the team's lead punt return moving forward. He's not likely to see much work on offense, however.